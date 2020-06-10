World Bank Group Young Professionals Program 2020 (WBG YPP) – Apply Here
World Bank Group Young Professionals Program 2020 (WBG YPP) – Get details and Apply Here below.
The World Bank Group – Established in 1944, the WBG is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for development solutions. In fiscal year 2018, the WBG committed $67 billion in loans, grants, equity investments and guarantees to its members and private businesses, of which $24 billion was concessional finance to its poorest members. It is governed by 188-member countries and delivers services out of 120 offices with nearly 15,000 staff located globally.
Applications are invited for:
Title: Young Professional Program (WBG YPP)
Details
- The WBG YPP is a starting point for an exciting career at the World Bank Group. Young Professionals are recruited from around the world with various academic and professional backgrounds relevant to the World Bank, IFC and MIGA.
- We are looking for applicants who demonstrate a passion for international development, graduate education, relevant professional experience, and the potential to grow into impactful leadership roles across our institutions.
Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) Update:
- The World Bank Group is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments. The safety of our current and prospective staff is our highest priority. As of now, YPP recruitment processes will continue as usual and will be modified to virtual platforms as needed. Candidates will receive related updates as the process moves along.
Program Update:
- World Bank and IFC will merge their respective Young Professionals Programs into one World Bank Group Young Professionals Program (WBG YPP).
- The new program is now accepting applications on behalf of three institutions (the World Bank, IFC and MIGA). Building on the rich legacy of its predecessor programs, the WBG YPP will recruit and develop future leaders to collaborate effectively across our institutions on joint WBG solutions to development challenges.
- We welcome all qualified individuals from diverse professional, academic, and cultural backgrounds to apply. Sub-Saharan African nationals, Caribbean nationals, women and persons with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.
Program Overview
- The WBG YPP is a unique opportunity for young professionals who have both a passion for international development/finance and the potential to grow into impactful leadership roles across the World Bank Group.
- The program is designed for highly qualified and motivated individuals who hold a graduate degree and are skilled in areas relevant to public and private sector development operations. These areas include economics, finance and political risk insurance in emerging markets, education, health, social sciences, infrastructure development, engineering, urban planning, agriculture, natural resource management and others.
Eligibility
- Born on or after October 1, 1988
- Master’s or doctoral degree*
- Specialization in a field relevant to YPP Business Areas
- Relevant professional experience or continued study at the doctoral level**
- Fluency in English
- The Banks Group recruitment policy is to hire staff of the highest caliber, on as wide a geographical basis as possible, with preference to nationals of WBG member countries or countries of operations.
*Graduate degree requirements vary by institution:
- For WB placement: Complete a relevant graduate degree by June 30, 2020 or a PhD before September 2021.
- For IFC & MIGA placement: Complete a relevant graduate degree (ex: Master of Business Administration, Economics, International Relations, Science, and Engineering) before September 2021.
**Professional experience requirements vary by institution:
- For WB placement: Demonstrate 3+ years of relevant experience, or the equivalent in continued study at the doctoral level.
- For IFC & MIGA placement: Demonstrate 4+ years of relevant experience in finance, political risk insurance and credit enhancement, project/program development, economic development and/or consulting. Certifications such as the CFA are a plus.
Additional Qualifications
To be competitive, applicants should additionally:
- Display a commitment and passion for international development
- Possess outstanding academic credentials
- Exhibit excellent client engagement and team leadership skills
The following attributes are a plus:
- Work experience in emerging markets or developing countries
- Full proficiency in one of the following official WBG languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.
Program Features
Professional Experience:
- The WBG YPP is a two-year leadership development program at the start of a five-year employment contract with the World Bank, IFC or MIGA. As part of the two-year curriculum, YPs undertake rotational assignments within their host organization, another WBG institution and/or a field office, where they gain valuable hands-on experience in different areas of our business. WBG YPs make significant contributions to their host unit’s work program, while building networks and knowledge of our policies and operations –on the job and in the classroom.
Field Work:
- Young Professionals are likely to join colleagues on business trips to the field, also called ‘missions.’ These missions allow YPs to work on the frontlines of global development, learning key aspects of our work while directly engaging with clients in developing countries. In addition, as part of the WBG YPP curriculum, YPs are encouraged to take rotations in the field.
Training:
- The WBG YPP curriculum has been designed to ensure that YPs develop a WBG mindset, the foundational knowledge to understand and contribute to our business and the competencies required for leadership development: collaboration, team-building, integrative thinking, innovation, and continuous learning.
- The curriculum includes a blend of learning activities, in cohort, small group and individual settings, both online and in-person. Activities range from leadership training and career development workshops to networking, mentorship and conversations with WBG leadership.
Coaching and Mentoring:
- Peer Buddy: Before joining the World Bank Group, Young Professionals are assigned a buddy from a previous cohort, based on common professional interests and/or cultural background. Peer buddies help new YPs settle into the organization and the Washington, DC area, and provide guidance on expectations and challenges of the YP program.
- Technical Buddy: YPs are also assigned to an experienced colleague in their unit, who acts as a “go-to person” for technical questions in their respective fields.
- WBG Mentor: Once settled into their jobs, Young Professionals can be paired with a more senior colleague or expert, who can mentor them on topics such as career options, rotation opportunities, and the overall organizational culture.
- The WBG YPP Office: WBG YPP staff are dedicated to recruiting and integrating Young Professionals into the World Bank Group. The team coordinates learning activities, meetings and events designed to support YPs, such as mentorship assignments, networking events and career strategy meetings, among others. The program office is a one-stop shop for Young Professionals looking for support and guidance.
Compensation and Benefits
- YPs are offered a competitive salary and benefits package as part of a 5-year term contract.
- Benefits include health, life and accident insurance, a pension plan and possible relocation and mobility benefits depending on WBG guidelines.
Application Closing Date
30th June, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Application Process
Timeline:
- June 1-30: Applications Open for all profiles
- August 17–September 21: Applications Re-Open for IFC & MIGA profiles only
- July–September: Applicants screened for minimum eligibility requirements
- September–October: Technical review of eligible applicants for shortlisting
- November–December: Shortlist interviews and assessments scheduled
- December–February: Offers extended and decisions announced to all candidates
- September: New WBG YPP cohort joins the World Bank Group
The Interview:
- The World Bank Group is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments. To ensure the safety of our current and prospective staff, the 2020 YPP interviews will be conducted virtually. Additional activities may include:
- An assessment center, where you will be asked to review and discuss documents
- Timed computer-based financial tests
- Applicants who are invited to interview will be provided with more detail as the process moves along.
- Candidates are assessed based on experience, technical expertise, and competencies such as client orientation, leadership and communication.
- For tips on interviewing at the World Bank Group
Please Note: The WBG YPP conducts an inclusive hiring process. To this end, disability accommodations are made available throughout the interview and onboarding process. For more information on disability inclusion at the World Bank Group, click here.
The Application
Applications for the inaugural WBG YPP cohort will open from June 1 – June 30 for all profiles and will reopen from August 17 – September 21 for IFC and MIGA profiles only.
Application Checklist
To be considered for the WBG YPP, applicants must submit:
- Resume/CV
- Academic Transcripts*
- 2 Short Essays
- Short Summary of Thesis or Dissertation (World Bank candidates only)
- 3 Professional or Academic Recommendations**
*Transcripts should display an expected graduation date, if currently enrolled.
**Recommendations will be requested via email during the eligibility screening stage.
Short Essays
- Question 1 In 500 words or less, please tell us what inspires you to work at the World Bank Group and why you would be a good fit for the WBG YPP. You may incorporate your personal and professional experience (area of expertise, region or sector) in your answer.
- Question 2 In 500 words or less, please share your thoughts on the value of the new World Bank Group Young Professionals Program and why joint WBG solutions (public, public-private & private) to development challenges are so important.
Note: The World Bank Group is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party sites selling products and services on the World Bank YPP selection process. All information on the YPP selection process is described on this website and is free to all prospective applicants.
Leave a Reply