World Bank Group Young Professionals Program 2020 (WBG YPP) – Apply Here

The World Bank Group – Established in 1944, the WBG is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for development solutions. In fiscal year 2018, the WBG committed $67 billion in loans, grants, equity investments and guarantees to its members and private businesses, of which $24 billion was concessional finance to its poorest members. It is governed by 188-member countries and delivers services out of 120 offices with nearly 15,000 staff located globally.

Application Process

Timeline:

June 1-30: Applications Open for all profiles

August 17–September 21: Applications Re-Open for IFC & MIGA profiles only

July–September: Applicants screened for minimum eligibility requirements

September–October: Technical review of eligible applicants for shortlisting

November–December: Shortlist interviews and assessments scheduled

December–February: Offers extended and decisions announced to all candidates

September: New WBG YPP cohort joins the World Bank Group

The Interview:

The World Bank Group is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments. To ensure the safety of our current and prospective staff, the 2020 YPP interviews will be conducted virtually. Additional activities may include: An assessment center, where you will be asked to review and discuss documents Timed computer-based financial tests

Applicants who are invited to interview will be provided with more detail as the process moves along.

Candidates are assessed based on experience, technical expertise, and competencies such as client orientation, leadership and communication.

Please Note: The WBG YPP conducts an inclusive hiring process. To this end, disability accommodations are made available throughout the interview and onboarding process. For more information on disability inclusion at the World Bank Group, click here.

The Application

Applications for the inaugural WBG YPP cohort will open from June 1 – June 30 for all profiles and will reopen from August 17 – September 21 for IFC and MIGA profiles only.

Application Checklist

To be considered for the WBG YPP, applicants must submit:

Resume/CV

Academic Transcripts*

2 Short Essays

Short Summary of Thesis or Dissertation (World Bank candidates only)

3 Professional or Academic Recommendations**

*Transcripts should display an expected graduation date, if currently enrolled.

**Recommendations will be requested via email during the eligibility screening stage.

Short Essays

Question 1 In 500 words or less, please tell us what inspires you to work at the World Bank Group and why you would be a good fit for the WBG YPP. You may incorporate your personal and professional experience (area of expertise, region or sector) in your answer.

Question 2 In 500 words or less, please share your thoughts on the value of the new World Bank Group Young Professionals Program and why joint WBG solutions (public, public-private & private) to development challenges are so important.

Note: The World Bank Group is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party sites selling products and services on the World Bank YPP selection process. All information on the YPP selection process is described on this website and is free to all prospective applicants.