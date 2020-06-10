0

World Bank Group Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment ( 2 positions ) – Apply Here

The World Bank Group – Established in 1944, the WBG is one of the world’s largest sources of funding and knowledge for development solutions. In fiscal year 2018, the WBG committed $67 billion in loans, grants, equity investments and guarantees to its members and private businesses, of which $24 billion was concessional finance to its poorest members. It is governed by 188-member countries and delivers services out of 120 offices with nearly 15,000 staff located globally.

We invite applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below:

1.) Associate Investment Officer  >>> Click Here To View Details

2.) World Bank Group Young Professionals Program 2020 (WBG YPP) >>> Click Here To View Details

