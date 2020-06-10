Grammy-winning Motown artist, Bonnie Pointer dies at 69
Grammy award winning Motown singer Bonnie Pointer, of The Pointer Sisters, has died at 69 years old.Full name Patricia Eva “Bonnie” Pointer, she was a member of the R&B group in the ‘60s and ‘70s before venturing out on her own and building a solo singing career.
Her sister Anita, who was also a member of the singing group, told TMZ: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning.
“Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”
She added: “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”
