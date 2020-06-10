Forbes Nigeria Summit Will Feature Top Companies from the 1st Digital Accelerator Program for Nigeria

Forbes announced Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator program powered by the Global Startup Ecosystem early this year and within 2 weeks received over 5000+ applications. 200 companies were selected for the 2020 program which offered 4 weeks of free virtual training from 50 global speakers and access to $100k in free credits and perks from AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Sendgrid.

The program will culminate on June 25, 2020 from 12-3pm EST with the first Forbes Nigeria Summit featuring the top companies from the cohort. All 100+ ecosystem partners and 50+ speakers from the program will be present and highlighted at this 3 hour long program. This is a free live event that will welcome hundreds of digital delegates from across Nigeria and around the world to discuss insights on tech, entrepreneurship, and innovative ways to accelerate the future of Nigeria.

Registration is free and can be done via zoom here.