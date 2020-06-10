Checkout World’s Biggest Super Yacht which Costs £515million – Photo

The world’s biggest super-yacht worth £515 million and measuring over 500ft long with 60 cabins and two helipads has arrived in the UK after a week-long voyage from Barcelona. Dilbar arrived and proved to be a spectacular sight as she made her way up Southampton Water.

Looking like something out of a James Bond film, she drew plenty of admiring glances as she cruised past Hythe and other waterfront communities. She is owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov and took more than four years to build.

Luxury facilities on board the huge vessel include almost 60 cabins and two helipads on the bow and aft of the upper deck.

Dilbar is the fourth largest yacht in the world by length but the biggest in terms of gross tonnage (15,917) and interior volume. Her 30,000kw diesel electric power plant, thought to be a record for a super-yacht, gives her an impressive cruising speed of 22.5 knots.

Two years ago the super-yacht’s owner Usmanov was estimated to be Russia’s fifth richest man, with a net worth of $16 billion.

He is best known in business circles as the main shareholder of USM Holdings.

The billionaire made his money in metal, media, telecommunications and sport.

The vessel is equipped with an Airbus H175 helicopter, she is 512ft long with a beam of 79ft and a draft of 20ft.

She has a displacement of 1,230 tons – the equivalent of around 186 elephants.

Described as one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built, her recreation facilities include a 25-metre pool which holds 180 cubic metres of water. She can accommodate 36 guests and 84 crew. Dilbar was built by Lurssen Yachts at its shipyard near in Bremen, Germany.

Three years ago Dilbar was named the winner of the 2017 World SuperYacht Award for Motor Yacht of the Year. The purpose of her visit to Southampton – and the likely length of her stay – is not known.