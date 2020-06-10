Associate Investment Officer Recruitment at World Bank Group – Apply Here
World Bank Group – IFC, a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group – is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2019, we invested more than $19 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.
Job Title: Associate Investment Officer
Job #: req7653
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Organization: IFC
Sector: Investment
Grade: GF
Term Duration: 3 years 0 months
Recruitment Type: Local Recruitment
Required Language(s): English
Description
- The Financial Institutions Group (FIG), one of IFC’s industry departments, supports projects in numerous financial sub sectors, partners with local financial institutions, develops domestic and regional equity and debt markets and introduces new financing instruments. The goal is to develop efficient financial systems that will increase financial inclusion and fuel economic growth in client countries and enhance IFC’s developmental impact.
- FIG is recruiting an Associate Investment Officer to join the Investment Team, which originates, manages and monitors IFC’s financial sector investments across Africa. The Associate Investment Officer will report to the FIG Regional Industry Manager covering West and Central Africa (WCA).
- The position will be based in Lagos, Nigeria.
Duties and Accountabilities
- Provide key support in identification, appraisal, structuring and negotiation of financial sector investments.
- Identify and analyze fundamental competitive strengths and weaknesses of projects or portfolio companies and identify non-financial issues, opportunities and risk/reward factors (e.g. business environment, country, and sponsor).
- Handle disbursements, waivers and complex client interactions such as restructurings; monitor and value equity investments and recommends/executes the sale of holdings.
- Monitor existing investments in portfolio companies, comprising various types of financial entities.
- Review and analyze the financial and operating performance of clients; prepare quarterly risk ratings, annual supervision and other management reports as well as country strategy papers, briefs and project profiles.
- Handle client relationships and provide insight into sector developments in client countries to anticipate new investment opportunities and/or performance issues.
- Apply knowledge of project/portfolio lifecycle to identify and meet critical path milestones, and to implement tasks (including production of documents) in a timely and high-quality fashion for the processing or supervision of projects.
- Actively keep abreast of regional and industry developments and incorporates trends into the processing or supervision of projects.
Selection Criteria
- Master’s degree in related field
- At least 4-6 years of relevant experience in the financial sector, preferably in an investment related function and/or the private equity industry.
- Good understanding of financial and operational characteristics of financial institutions.
- Clear experience and expertise in identifying, evaluating, structuring and negotiating debt and equity transactions; experience in portfolio management.
- Sound business judgment and strong problem solving/negotiation skills, as well as ability to work effectively on simultaneous projects under time pressure.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
- A keen interest in development finance and working in a multicultural environment.
Application Closing Date
11:59pm UTC; 17th June, 2020.
