Video: Protesters in UK dance to Burna Boy’s ‘YE’ during Black Lives Matter

June 9, 2020   News

Protesters in the United Kingdom protesting death of George Floyd danced to Nigeria’s Burna Boy‘s YE during one of their protests in United Kingdom.Gorge Floyd had died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for eight seconds. He gave up the ghost shortly after.

Watch video below;

