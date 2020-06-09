France pledges €15bn to support aviation sector

The French government will provide 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) to support the France’s aviation industry, which has been hammered by the travel restrictions imposed to blunt the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

“We are declaring a state of emergency to save our aeronautics industry so that it can be more competitive,” Le Maire said at a press conference in Paris.

The plan includes 1.5 billion euros to spur research on a future “carbon neutral plane,” he added.

(AFP)