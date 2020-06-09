98-Year-Old California Woman Makes History, Graduates From High School

Vivian Fisher from California has finally achieved her dream after she recently earned her high school diploma at the age of 98. She was one of the graduates of Monrovia High School’s Class of 2020. She was joined by her great-grandnephew, Elijah Vance, who also graduated in the drive-thru ceremony.

She was not able to graduate decades ago when she was younger because she had to work multiple jobs to provide for her family.

Fisher, whose father was the first Black graduate of Monrovia High School and the first Black police officer in the city, was proud to have been able to keep the legacy of her family.

“Stay in school and be somebody,” she told CBS News. “Being a nobody, anybody can do that.”