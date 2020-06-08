Vanessa Bryant pays heartfelt tribute to late daughter Gigi on school graduation

Vanessa Bryant has led a touching tribute in the name of her daughter Gianna on what would have marked her 8th grade graduation.



The 38-year-old mum of four suffered inconceivable heartache when her husband Kobe Bryant was killed alongside their daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Vanessa has kept the memory of her loved ones alive with a number of touching messages on social media, and stayed strong for her daughters Bianka, Capri and Natalia.



In her latest gut-wrenching post, Vanessa shared an image of her daughter’s honorary graduation certificate that she was awarded from school.



At the time of her death, Gianna was in the middle of her 8th grade as student at Harbor Day School in California.



The beautiful certificate, that was awarded to Gianna posthumously, has her name embossed in an elegant font surrounded by white petals.



Gianna’s mum was clearly touched by the gesture and spoke of how proud she was of her daughter when she shared the post with her 14.2 million Instagram followers.



“Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you.?Mommy #classof2020,” Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa has inundated her social media with memories of her daughter following the family’s tragic loss.



Kobe and Gianna were on board a helicopter with seven other people when it crashed in Calabasas, California during foggy conditions.