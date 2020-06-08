Neymar’s 52-year-old mother and her 23-year-old toyboy lover are quizzed by Brazilian Police

The mother of football superstar Neymar and her 23-year-old lover have been questioned by Brazilian police over an incident which saw the latter rushed to hospital this week.

Nadine Goncalves, 52, called an ambulance after her boyfriend Tiago Ramos suffered an injury during a reported row in the couple’s apartment in Santos on Tuesday night.

It was later revealed that Ramos needed 12 stitches in his arm, with Brazilian reports stating the wound was caused by a glass.

A spokesperson for mother-of-two Ms Goncalves said: ‘There was a domestic accident with Tiago.

‘Nadine thought it best to call for an ambulance as a precaution but they are fine. Everything is fine.’

According to Rio de Janiero news outlet Extra, a neighbour claimed that Ms Goncalves and Mr Ramos were arguing in their apartment on the night in question.

Unconfirmed reports from Brazil say that the model punched a window which lead to his injuries.

A spokesperson for footballer Neymar, a national hero in Brazil who plays his club football for French side Paris Saint-Germain, said: ‘They clarified there was no assault, just a domestic accident that left Tiago’s arm badly injured.

‘He’s still recovering. The two of them are doing well and continuing with their social distancing routines.’

The couple began dating in April, but Brazilian press stated the pair began dating again following a break-up on May 21.