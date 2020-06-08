Kim Jong-un all smiles and social distancing weeks after mysteriously vanishing

Kim Jong-un seemed in good spirits as he chaired a meeting of his ruling Workers Party’s politburo – while sitting two metres apart from colleagues. The North Korean leader, who was reportedly seriously ill several weeks ago, appeared to be observing social distancing at the meeting in Pyongyang.

Kim was sitting away from others at the meeting, despite North Korea still officially claiming to have had no cases of coronavirus.

However, other party officials were sitting far closer to each other than their leader.

Some reports claimed that Kim had died or undergone major surgery in April when he mysteriously vanished from the public eye and missed a key Day of the Sun event to celebrate his grandfather.

Images showed the chairs either side of the North Korean despot, thought to be 36, appeared to have been removed to ensure he was kept at a safe distance.

Kim seemed in fine form as he beamed for the cameras in images later released by the state media machine.