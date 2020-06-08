International Awards at University of East London – UK 2020 (Apply Here)

The University of East London – UK is thrilled to announce the international scholarships for 2020/2021 have now been approved and APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN for individuals who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The main purpose of this programme is to provide financial support for outstanding students who wish to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree coursework at the university

Application Deadline: August 14th 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Postgraduate programme

Value of Awards: £1,000 to £4,000 off your first year’s tuition

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field Of Studies: Undergraduate or postgraduate degree in two year Masters programmes short courses or exchange/study abroad programmes, franchised programmes, pre-Masters programmes, International foundation programmes and pre-sessional English programmes.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates or undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

Applicants need to provide evidence of their competence for example, IELTS Academic English.

Applicants must meet all the entry requirements of the university.

How To Apply: Applicants must take admission in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at the University of East London. After that, applicants can apply this online form for this grant.

Visit The Official Website For More Information