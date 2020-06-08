Insurer unveils scholarships for female undergraduates

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, African Alliance, Funmi Omo, has launched an initiative to support five female undergraduates with scholarships of up to N300,000 each for every academic year.

A statement from the company described the FunmiOmo Initiative as a show of continued support to outstanding young women across the country.

According to the statement, the scholarships are available to Nigerian women who have gained admission or are in a public university in Nigeria, and will cover their schools fees for a session as well as provision of books and personal allowance.

“This initiative is close to my heart; I believe that giving young Nigerian women a chance at an excellent education will enrich their future and in turn, they can contribute positively to our society,” Omo said.

The Brand, Media and Communications Manager, African Alliance, Bankole Banjo, said, “The launch of the FOI demonstrates Funmi’s commitment to bettering the lives of young Nigerians, especially women, and helping them become exemplary citizens.

“These characteristics resonate with our core values as a company and we are proud to be associated with such a woman of compassion.

“To apply for the scholarship, qualified young women are to visit www.funmiomo.com to confirm eligibility and required documentations.”