Gun-Wielding Seattle Man Drives into Protest and Shoots One Protester – VIDEO

Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade, then got out of the vehicle brandishing a pistol. At least one person was wounded. A 27-year-old male was shot then taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The alleged gunman was arrested, reports CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV. Police said they recovered the gun and don’t believe there were any other victims, the station added.

Video showed part of the scene in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered for days near a police precinct. Woman buys ‘filtered’ nose mask and gets a shocking package

Celebrities, politicians attend George Floyd’s memorial in Minneapolis [Video+Photos]

Kanye West is officially the highest-paid musician in the world

It was the second night of mayhem near the police station.

On Saturday night, police used flash bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters on Capitol Hill.

Seattle City Council members sharply criticised Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best for the police action.

At a news conference with Best that ended about a half-hour before the shooting Sunday night, Durkan addressed the concerns of protesters and other elected officials, KIRO reported.

Durkan said she would freeze spending on police technology, weapons, vehicles and buildings until further talks with community members.

And she said she would find $100 million in budget allocations for community needs.

However, the mayor said the money wouldn’t come from police budgets, as many protesters have demanded.

On Saturday night, police said rocks, bottles and explosives were thrown at officers by a small group of protesters in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Best said six officers were injured, including two who were taken to a nearby hospital.