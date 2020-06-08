FBNQuest creates awareness on estate planning

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has said estate planning is an important requirement for successful wealth transfer.

The firm said through the ‘Legacy Series’ campaign with the theme, ‘Building a legacy that lasts’, it aimed to help individuals understand how to plan for the protection and seamless transfer of their assets during their lifetime and after.

According to a statement, the Legacy Series was delivered in line with the organisation’s commitment to educate individuals and improve the understanding of the concepts of estate planning.

The Managing Director, FBNQuest Trustees, Adekunle Awojobi said, “There is a decent appreciation for the importance of investing to secure one’s financial future.

“However, the average individual has paid little attention to the structures that are needed for the efficient management of the assets they own and the seamless transfer of their wealth.

“Through the Legacy Series, we have continued to drive this message as estate planning must be an integral part of everyone’s plan – even if it’s one’s first property or major asset.”

According to Awojobi, FBNQuest Trustees also offers expertise in Islamic estate planning services.

He said, “We realise that Islamic estate planning is a dynamic and often challenging subject. The fractional approach to distributing assets might be intimidating.

“That is why we have built expertise to enable us to support our clients with creating Al-Wasiyya, Waqfs and other acceptable forms of charitable giving in line with the tenets of worship.”

The firm said it organised several webinar series to address issues such as the importance, structure and operations of Islamic estate planning and administration, Wills and Zakat as a social institution.