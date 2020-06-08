Ed Sheeran comes out of music retirement to write new song

Ed Sheehan’s retirement from the music world has come to an end – ten months after he hung up his guitar. The 29-year-old chart topping star stunned fans last year when he announced he was taking time out of music making and touring following the conclusion of his epic 258 date Divide World Tour.

Since then, the star has turned his hand to becoming a pub land lord and concocting his own brand of beer as he spends lockdown in his Suffolk mansion.

But it seems keeping away from the music has been an impossibility for the singer, as he has been writing a new song for South African singer Jeremy Loops.

The 36-year-old told The Sun: “I arrived early in the morning and we worked all day on a few different songs.

“He’s known to be a very fast writer. He’s very fluid and moves quickly. He can work with whoever he wants, so there’s something beautiful about the fact that he wanted to work with me.

“I couldn’t have called him and been like, ‘Yeah, I want to work together, like, get ready’.”