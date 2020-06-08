Checkout Winners get $50,000 in Standard Chartered project

Five winners have won $10,000 each in Standard Chartered Nigeria Women in Technology Incubator project.

Launched in June 2019, the project was established to support and promote the economic and social development of women in Nigeria through innovation or technology-led entrepreneurship.

Standard Chartered said from over 600 applications, 10 candidates with the most compelling ideas where selected to go through the programme.

It said at the end of the training period, five winners emerged and received $10,000 each to support the growth and sustained expansion of their businesses.

Implemented for the bank by the Enterprise Development Centre, the programme targeted female-led entrepreneurial teams and provided the candidates with training, mentorship and knowledge exchange sessions with industry experts and thriving businesses in the country, according to a statement.

The Head Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Dayo Aderugbo, said, “We are pleased about the successful completion of the first edition of the SC Women in Tech Incubator and congratulate the winners who have emerged from this session.

“We are optimistic about the impact this programme will have on their businesses. The resources the beneficiaries have received from the sessions will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of their businesses while creating employment for more women and youths in the country.”

He added, “We are excited about the endless growth opportunities and ripple effect this growth will have on the economy.

“This initiative builds on the bank’s track record of increasing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance, employability and supporting adolescent girls and women through financing and capacity building.”

The bank said through the programme, it focused on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises, under its Futuremakers by SC Community Investment initiative.

It described the programme as a great opportunity to support greater diversity in gender representation within technology entrepreneurship for women in the country.