2020 Sport Scholarships At Manchester Metropolitan University – UK ( Apply)

The Manchester Metropolitan University – UK is offering the Sport Scholarships to International students who needs support and financial assistance that allows them to maintain academic and athletic balance.

MMU provides various courses with good academic and teaching facilities. The university aim is to make higher education accessible and beneficial to all those with the passion and ability to succeed.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type:Undergraduate or Postgraduate

Value of Award: Up to £7,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

Be Currently studying for or in acceptance of a place on a full-time or part-time undergraduate or postgraduate degree at Manchester Met.

Be competing at regional, national, or international level.

Participate in a sport recognized by Sport England.

Be able to represent Manchester Metropolitan University in their sport.

Meet the academic requirements of their course.

Be able to provide reliable referees.

How To Apply: Applicants must take admission in the undergraduate or postgraduate coursework at the Manchester Metropolitan University. After that applicants must complete and submit the program application form.

