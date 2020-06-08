2020 INTO Stirling Progression Scholarships At University of Stirling, UK (Apply)

The University of Stirling, UK is offering the INTO Stirling Progression Scholarships to High Achieving students who are looking at pursuing a degree program at the Institution. The purpose of The grant is to find out the top talented students from across the world and encourage them to take admission at the university.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or postgraduate taught

Value of Award: Up to £4,000

Number of Awards: Multiple

Eligibility:

Applicants must have received a conditional or unconditional offer of admissions for an eligible undergraduate or postgraduate taught a course at the University of Stirling.

Applicants must be classed as overseas for tuition fee purposes.

Applicants must have successfully completed a relevant INTO pathway program at the INTO University of Stirling centre.

Applicants must be a full-time student.

How To Apply: No separate application is required as you will automatically be identified as part of the admissions process.

