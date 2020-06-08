2020 International Scholarship at Schiller International University, USA (Apply)

Applications are currently invited for the International Scholarship which will be awarded to Individuals who are looking at acquiring a degree program at Schiller International University, USA.

This programme is funded with the motive to remove those obstacles that students might face during their study abroad.

Application Deadline: Any time

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate

Value of Award: Up to $105/€85

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: Undergraduate and Graduate degree programme in business, hospitality, economics, management, etc.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must have enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate programme

Applicants will need a CGPA from their most recent education at 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale and you can also demonstrate proof of cultural or social activities.

Applicants must have TOEFL 80 for Bachelor, 89 for Masters, or IELTS score of at least 6.0 for Bachelor

Applicants must have a high school diploma. On the other hand, applicants will need to have a bachelor’s degree to take admission to a graduate programme

How To Apply: Applicants have to enrol in the applicable programme and after that, you can complete the award application form.

