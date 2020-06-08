2020 International Scholarship at Schiller International University, USA (Apply)
Applications are currently invited for the International Scholarship which will be awarded to Individuals who are looking at acquiring a degree program at Schiller International University, USA.
This programme is funded with the motive to remove those obstacles that students might face during their study abroad.
Application Deadline: Any time
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate and Graduate
Value of Award: Up to $105/€85
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligible Field of Studies: Undergraduate and Graduate degree programme in business, hospitality, economics, management, etc.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be international students
- Applicants must have enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate programme
- Applicants will need a CGPA from their most recent education at 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale and you can also demonstrate proof of cultural or social activities.
- Applicants must have TOEFL 80 for Bachelor, 89 for Masters, or IELTS score of at least 6.0 for Bachelor
- Applicants must have a high school diploma. On the other hand, applicants will need to have a bachelor’s degree to take admission to a graduate programme
How To Apply: Applicants have to enrol in the applicable programme and after that, you can complete the award application form.
