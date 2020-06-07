White American man is charged after driving into Black Lives Matter Activists In New York

A New York man has been charged with attempted murder for brandishing a kn!fe-claw at protesters and telling them: ‘I’ll kiII you’ – before driving his SUV along the sidewalk and attempting to hit them.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, confronted protesters in the Whitestone area of Queens.

Well-known to the police, and with a history of making th reats on social media, Cavalluzzi is seen brandishing a kn!fe claw and threatening the Black Lives Matter demonstrators before ra mming his car at them.

Melinda Katz, Queens district attorney, said it was ‘amazing’ that no one was killed in the incident.

He was arraigned on charges including attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first and second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, menacing in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

‘In a burst of anger and rage, this defendant allegedly sought to kill protesters who were peacefully assembled and exercising their right to free speech,’ said Katz

‘No one at any time should infringe upon another’s Constitutionally-protected freedoms and doing so with the intent to injure and maim is criminal.’