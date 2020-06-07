United States officially demands UK hand over Prince Andrew to be quizzed over his links to Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

The United States Department of Justice has officially demanded Britain hand over Prince Andrew to be questioned over his links to late billionaire paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.. In a bombshell move, the US told the UK that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York is now caught up in a criminal probe, as investigators dig up allegations that the Prince had involvement in the paedophile Epstein’s historic sex trafficking network.

A 36 year old lady Virginia Roberts Giuffre, had alleged she had sex with Andrew on three occasions between 2001 and 2002 while underage but Andrew denies this saying he has no recollection of meeting her talk more of having sex with her.

So far he has refused to talk to New York prosecutors investigating Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

And now according to The Sun UK, the US Department of Justice has filed a “mutual legal assistance” (MLA) request to the UK Home Office, by-passing Buckingham Palace as regards Prince Andrew’s co-operation in it’s investigative work.

MLA requests are only used in criminal cases under a legal treaty between the US and the UK and the move piles pressure on Andrew to give evidence and on the UK Government to assist so he does so.

The move by the US means Andrew, who “categorically denies” any wrongdoing, could now be forced to appear in a UK court as a witness within months as the US investigates Pedophile crimes committed by Andrew’s long time friend Jeffrey Epstein on US soil while he was alive.

According to the Sun UK it is unlikely Andrew would be aware of the MLA request at this stage because countries are legally obliged to keep them secret until they are carried out and the criminal case is finished .

But a source said to Sun UK: “It’s a huge statement of intent from the US and it moves Andrew into the realms of a criminal investigation.

“It’s also frankly a diplomatic nightmare.