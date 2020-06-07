See Why SmartPhone Companies Stopped Producing Removable Battery Phones?

Whenever something goes wrong in the Smartphone, such as a problem in the call, the message is not going and the phone hangs, then first of all you remove the Smartphone battery . Most problems are solved by this. But in the last few years you must have also noticed that non-removable battery is being used more in smartphones. That is, such phones are being made whose batteries you cannot remove yourself. You have to depend on the power button only if the phone hangs or there is any problem. But what is reason who suddenly needs a phone with a removable phone battery.

Due to the non-removal battery, it becomes very easy to make the phone slim. Being non-removable, the design of the battery phone is designed in such a way that there is no gap between the panel and the battery and this causes the phone to become slick. Non-removable batteries are extremely tightly tied by the company. In this, the internal parts of the phone are also so tightly tied that the phone is not damaged due to some very small falls and shaking.

The non-removable battery is so tightly tied that the internal parts of the phone are also protected due to this. Gap between battery, cover and parts is less and because of this, the risk of dust and water in it also reduces. Most of the time you get a non-removable battery, you get the battery replaced from the Authorize Service Center and in such a situation you will get the real thing. In mobile accessories there is always a danger of fake goods from outside.

culled from opera news.