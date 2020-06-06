Selena Gomez is having influential black leaders take over her instagram

Selena Gomez is allowing important voices to take over her Instagram and use her platform amid protests globally against systemic racism and police brutality. The 27-year-old Rare singer made the announcement on Thursday.

“I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices,” she wrote.

“Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind.”