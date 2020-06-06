Robbers Pretending to be COVID-19 Health Inspectors Steals €10,000 from Supermarket In South Africa – VIDEO

A group of armed men dressed as healthcare workers have stolen a large amount of cash from a supermarket in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg.

The men pretended to be Covid-19 health inspectors when they entered Checkers supermarket, IOL reported.

They were wearing masks, face shields, gloves and white lab jackets, the news site reported.

They robbed 200,000 South African rand (€10,000) from the pension payout point while pensioners were still standing outside, the report says.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing after Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) destined for three districts in KwaZulu-Natal to aid in the fight against coronavirus went missing earlier this week, IOL reports.

