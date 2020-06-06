Prince Harry ‘Cuts Ties’ with Prince Williams and Kate Williams with New Move

Prince Harry has ‘cut another tie’ with his brother, Prince William and Kate Middleton more than two months after stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family. In yet another move to distance himself from royals William and Kate, Harry has cut ties with his brother and sister-in-law’s charity by removing his Endeavour Fund from The Royal Foundation according to reports.

Prince Harry

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex‘s Endeavour Fund is no longer held under The Royal Foundation, instead it has now been merged with Harry’s charity sporting event – the Invictus Games.

Kate and William will carry on with The Royal Foundation separately while Harry will focus on the Invictus Games.

The Royal Foundation helps those on the frontline of the UK’s Covid-19 response.

In a statement on the official Endeavour Fund website it reads: “The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce that the Endeavour Fund has been transferred across from The Royal Foundation and into the work of the Invictus Games Foundation.”

Dominic Reid, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, said, “The Endeavour Fund has been doing incredible things for many years and we believe that together, both organisations will have a positive and sustained impact on the recovery and rehabilitation journeys of many from around the world who have experienced injury or illness during service.”