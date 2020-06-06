Kim Kardashian allegedly considers living apart from Kanye West to avoid a divorce

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering living apart from Kanye West due to tensions that have appeared in their relationship since the lockdown forced them to spend almost all their time together.

The couple celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary over the weekend, despite reports of “tension in lockdown.

A source claimed to The Sun that the 39-year-old reality star has allegedly considered the idea of her and Kanye “[spending] time apart in different houses” until lockdown is uplifted.

“Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn’t want a divorce,” The source claimed.

The source adds that Kim apparently “considers her marriage to Kanye and their family together a huge success” being that she is “the only sister [in her family] who is married.”

The source further said that Kim thinks of herself and Kanye “as a power couple.”

“The last thing she wants is a divorce – especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable,” says the source.

Before marrying Kanye, Kim was married to former professional basketball player Kris Humphries for only 72-days in 2011 before filing for divorce.

Kim’s first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas. In 2000, 19-year-old Kim Kardashian eloped with music producer Damon Thomas. Thomas filed for divorce in 2003.

The source continued: “What I think will happen is they’ll spend time apart in different houses – but not divorce.”

The same insider told The Sun in early May that Kim and Kanye had been attempting to alleviate tension in their relationship by “splitting their time between their $19m LA home and Kanye’s Wyoming ranch.”

When they are under the same roof, “they’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.”

A report in the latest issue of Us Weekly magazine, claims Kim and Kanye have been on “different pages.”

“Sometimes they are on different pages. She gets up early and works out and he is up late.

“Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim.”