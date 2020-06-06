Kanye West tops the list of the World’s highest-paid musicians in 2020 after raking in $170M in just one year

Forbes has released the 2020 edition of its annual Celebrity 100 list and revealed Kanye West as the world’s highest-paid musician, as well as the second-highest-paid celebrity overall.

The billionaire rapper, 42, who made $170 million in 2020 ranks at number two, behind sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, whose billionaire status was invoked after she was accused faking her way to her billionaire status over claims inflated her personal wealth and forged her tax returns.



According to the magazine, West is now officially worth $1.3 billion. But months ago Kanye slammed Forbes because he was left unhappy with their research and findings – stating that he believes his net worth to be around $3.3 billion and not the $1.26 billion they estimated at that time.

‘It’s not a billion,’ West allegedly texted the publication. ‘It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.’

The next artist on the list is Elton John (No. 14 with $81 million in yearly earnings), followed closely by Ariana Grande at No. 17 ($72 million) and the Jonas Brothers at No. 20 ($68.5 million).



The American electronic DJ and production duo, The Chainsmokers, took the fifth spot earning $68 million.



Others who made the top 10 highest-paid musicians are Ed Sheeran $64 million, Taylor Swift $63.5 million, Post Malone $60 million, Rolling Stones $59 million and Marshmello $56 million.

In another news, Kanye West donated $2 million to support the grieving families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbrery, and Breonna Taylor following their deaths. He has also set up a college fund to cover the tuition for Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd and is willing to cover the legal fees for the families of Arbery and Taylor.