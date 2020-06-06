How Thief Fell Asleep During Robbery Operation – Photo

Read how a thief has met his waterloo after jumping into a journalist home in Tanzanaia. The thief while operating fell asleep during the robbery which took place at ITV Zanibar presenter, Farouk Karim’s house in Tanzania.

He was subsequently apprehended and handed over to the Tanzania police command after he was right inside Karim’s car were he had fallen asleep during operation.

According to journalist Karim, the thief had jumped over his gate, entered into his residence and stole his clothes and shoes.

After the operation, the thief made for Karim’s car where he dozed off. The journalist said he was shocked to the bones when he came out of his house to meet the thief in deep sleep inside his car.

See more photos below;