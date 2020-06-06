Black boy taunted by white youths shouting ‘kiss my shoes’ – VIDEO

A Black boy taunted by white youths shouting ‘kiss my shoes’ was taunted by white youths who shouted ‘kiss my shoes’ in a clip posted to social media. The Snapchat video, which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on Twitter also, shows a white teenage boy and a white teenage girl repeatedly shouting at the black boy to kneel and kiss their shoes.

The boy is slapped by the male youth twice in the 45-second long footage.

During the video, the white teenager shouts: “Kiss my shoe now. No-one is going to back you.”

He also says: “Kiss my fresh Air Force One Pro I paid £120 for.”

West Yorkshire Police said two teenagers had been arrested after a video was reported to them on Wednesday.

The force said it appeared the video had been filmed at Holmfirth Cricket Club, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, earlier this week.

The footage provoked outrage on social media and a local barber posted a message saying it had sacked a member of staff in response.

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford used Twitter to say he had “no words to describe” the actions of the teenagers.

Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes said on Thursday: “We were made aware last night of a serious incident at Holmfirth Cricket Club following the posting of a video on social media, and have been conducting urgent inquiries regarding what has taken place.

“A male aged 17 has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and a female aged 16 has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. They are both currently in police custody.

“We are supporting the victim and his family and working closely with local partner agencies as we conduct a full investigation into what has taken place.”

Leader of Kirklees Council Shabir Pandor said: “Let me be perfectly clear. Racism and any other kind of discrimination or bullying does not have any place here in Kirklees.

