Sergei Kharitonov Accuses Mike Tyson Of Taking Drugs Ahead Of Comeback Against Holyfield

MMA heavyweight, Sergei Kharitonov, has accused Mike Tyson of taking steroids to get back in shape. Tyson has returned to the gym ahead of a shock comeback at 53.

But Kharitonov insists the boxer’s impressive physique has not come naturally.

In an interview with Sport Express, he said: “He’s juiced up, but it’s fine. There won’t be any doping-control.

“He’s taken testosterone, and some kind of health products. There’s no resentment towards Tyson here for that. He’s 53 years old.

“How else could he have got into more or less top shape? Only on steroids, there’s no other option.”

Tyson is believed to be preparing for a comeback fight against 57-year-old Evander Holyfield.