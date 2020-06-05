Ondo State Trains 2,000 Youths in modern Poultry Farming

About 2,000 youths, who are poultry farmers in Ondo State, have been trained on an intensive broilers production by the state government through the Ondo State Agricultural Empowerment Centre.

It was gathered that the farmers who were trained in batches were certificated and empowered by the centre after the programme.

Speaking on the programme, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Agric and Agribusiness, Mr Akin Olotu, said the trainees had gone through modern practical method on broiler production.

Olotu, who presented certificates for the second batch of the trainees, in Alagbaka, Akure, explained that the training was part of the efforts of the state government to provide more jobs for youths through agriculture.

According to him, the first batch of the trainees were issued certificates at the Isuada in Owo Local Government earlier in the year while the third and the last batches would be awarded their certificates of participation before the end of year.

“The programme is a continuous one. We started at Isuada Agribusiness Centre. This is the third set. They are from Epe Agribusiness Centre in Ondo East Local Government. They are 100 in number but we don’t want to bring all of them together because of COVID-19.

“They were in the farm and witnessed everything that was done before the arrival of the birds, the fumigation, arrangement of feeding trays and water troughs, the medication, among others. So, it was a pure practical training.

“We were supposed to move to Ore after what we did in Isuada but we couldn’t because of the outbreak of coronavirus.”

Olotu further stated that the youths would be supported to start their own business by bringing all the participants together as a cooperative society in order to access fund from the Central Bank of Nigeria.