North Carolina Man Proposes to Girlfriend During #BlackLivesMatter Protest – VIDEO

A man from North Carolina and his girlfriend of over two years have made history while witnessing history. The man, Xavier Young proposed to his girlfriend, Marjorie in front of a large crowd of protesters during the #BlackLivesmatter protest in the United States of America.

The couple who will be welcoming their first child in November took to Instagram to share the good news.

Xavier wrote; “Making history while witnessing history” Marjorie wrote; “I said yes 🥰”

See photos and watch the videos below…