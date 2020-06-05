North Carolina Man Proposes to Girlfriend During #BlackLivesMatter Protest – VIDEO
A man from North Carolina and his girlfriend of over two years have made history while witnessing history.The man, Xavier Young proposed to his girlfriend, Marjorie in front of a large crowd of protesters during the #BlackLivesmatter protest in the United States of America.
The couple who will be welcoming their first child in November took to Instagram to share the good news.
Xavier wrote; “Making history while witnessing history”Marjorie wrote; “I said yes 🥰”
See photos and watch the videos below…
19 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
Leave a Reply