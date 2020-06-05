Lightning Kills man During a Heavy Downpour in Edo – Photo
A man, identified simply as Mr. Edafe, died yesterday after he was struck by lightning during a downpour in Edo state.The deceased was reportedly working at a building site around the Cattle Market in Asoro Hill, on Ekehuan Road, when the rain started. He took refuge in a nearby uncompleted building.
While there, waiting for the rain to subside, he was struck by lightning and he died instantly.
