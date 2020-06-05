LAWMA Set to generate electricity through Biofuel, abbatoir

Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Acting Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni said the agency is rejiging her processes and procedures to generate electricity through biofuel.

He said they are in the process of resuscitating the Odonguyan facility in Ikorodu to generate electricity in addition to tapping on the several abattoirs in the state and waste’s across markets in the metropolis to make electricity available to Lagosians.

He revealed that they are partnering the University of Lagos and other tertiary institutions in waste management and encouraged others to tap into the project.

He said the state generates an average of about 14,000 metric tonnes of waste daily and must be put into good use to generate wealth and efficiency for the common good.

Speaking to The Nation in his office in Lagos he urged residents to shun all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal which have negative consequences on the environment and people who live in it, adding that the populace should imbibe the culture of recycling and waste sorting, spearheaded by the Authority.

Promising a cleaner Lagos he said the PSP operators will henceforth operate from midnight to beat the city traffic before dawn.

He said: “People should stop indiscriminate disposal of plastics especially those of sachet water that takes between 40 -50 years to decay.

Health officers will be attached to all Local Council Development (LCDA’s) Areas to educate the public on cleanliness and also serve abatement notices to defaulters. We have planned a major investment for our dump sites, all LCDA’s are expected to

Odumboni revealed that the agency would soon launch LAWMA Academy program, targeted at inculcating the tenets of effective waste management into the younger ones, adding that, through the program, school children, students, corps members and interns would have the opportunity of being taught the best practices in waste management.

The LAWMA boss said his focus is to make the Lagos environment cleaner and livable for all residents, adding that currently the state through the PSP engaged over 14,000 sweepers, he added that their benefits has been modified to include insurance, accident and health cover and further encourage all LCDA’s to identify a location where waste can be dumped for onward transportation to the dumpsites.

On the capacity of the agency to cart refuse he said they are currently doing 500 tips daily but with a projection for 850 to make for a cleaner Lagos and improve waste management across the metropolis.

Speaking on the drastic measures that has been put in place to enhance operational efficiency by PSP operators, Odumboni said it is with particular emphasis on ensuring effective turnaround time at various dumpsites, adding that each disposal truck should not spend more than 20 minutes at the sites.

The LAWMA boss said the Authority would collaborate with other agencies in the state to ensure that the challenge of improper waste disposal were holistically tackled, as establishing a cleaner and healthier environment required collaborative efforts.

Thenationonlineng