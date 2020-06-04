Snoop Dogg Rakes in £5.3m for Starring in 60 seconds Advert

Veteran American rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly banked more than £5 million from his appearance in Just Eat’s new advert.

The rapper, 48, is the face of the takeaway delivery service’s new campaign and recorded a new song for the company.

The star gives the jingle ‘Did somebody say Just Eat’ a new twist in the popular advert.

It has been seen nearly 7 million times on YouTube and a music insider told The Sun that the rapper has earned £5.3million from the deal.

The source said: ‘It’s easy money and the adverts have proved a hit with audiences.

‘Snoop is a legendary character so the negotiation took time and plenty of cash.

‘But having him on board has not only driven sales, it’s given the brand a massive boost.’

The music insider said the song has proved very popular on social media and is the company’s most successful advert.