Range Rover produced under social distancing ready

The first Range Rover produced under new social distancing measures put in place to combat coronavirus has been completed.

Multiple online auto sources including motor1.com and zigwheels.ph said the new vehicle drove off the production line at the Tata Motors’ owned Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England last week.

According to Zigwheels, the vehicle developed in compliance with new health measures rolled out of the manufacturing facility of Jaguar Land Rover in Solihull, UK last Wednesday.

It said, “The new factory protocols ensure not just the quality of the vehicles, but the safety, health, and well-being of the employees through stringent health monitoring, social distancing, and hygiene measures.”

It quoted Jaguar Land Rover’s Executive Director for Manufacturing, Grant McPherson, as stating that it was a significant event for the company, as well as the businesses that were part of their supply chain.

“It signals the culmination of the temporary shutdown and serves as the commencement for the ‘new normal, of business operations,” the auto firm said.

According to Unite the Union National Officer, Des Quinn, the company is grateful that Jaguar Land Rover has not just enforced government guidance but exceeds by guaranteeing and satisfying numerous safety systems from the moment employees come to work up to the time that they leave the workplace.

It specifically listed measures put in place before the release of the Range Rover from the production line as a comprehensive review of communal spaces, office areas, engineering facilities, and production lines as automaker gradually resumes operations.

Other measures are “sanitisation, inclusion of one-way systems, wearing of personal protective equipment, maintenance of a two-metre distance between people and temperature scanning using thermal cameras.

The report also indicated that personnel of Jaguar Land Rover would experience some modifications in terms of work shifts once they returned to the facility.

“Aside from this, Jaguar Land Rover will provide each worker with its own manufactured reusable face visors,” it added.

The report stated that colleagues would be requested to take the necessary precautionary measures before returning to the site. These include temperature monitoring in their homes before every shift, registering to a health and well-being charter, and accomplishing an online clinical questionnaire.

It stated, “The stringent protocols being implemented in the manufacturing facility were based on an extensive operational and medical review, along with lessons that Jaguar Land Rover has learned from teams in Slovakia and China. The company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is complying with guidelines from reputable authorities in their market.”

The manufacture of Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles were also said to have resumed this week at the production facilities in Austria and Slovakia.

“As most countries are easing lockdown guidelines and dealerships are gradually reopening worldwide, the resumption of production at other manufacturing plants of Jaguar Land Rover will be confirmed in the next few weeks,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover, Britain’s largest automaker, has asked for a support package from the government to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic, theguardian.com reports.

Talks are said to be ongoing with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the department says it will not provide a running commentary of the discussions, after Sky reported that the bespoke loan request was in excess of £1bn.

It quoted the JLR as saying it was “in regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters and the content of our private discussions remains confidential”.

It described suggestions that the amount of money being sought was closer to £2bn as “inaccurate and speculative”.