Michael Jackson’s son Prince quotes The King Of Pop in George Floyd tribute

Michael Jackson’s son Prince has turned to his father’s lyrics to find the words to describe his feelings in a tribute to George Floyd. The 23-year-old son of the King of Pop wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram in which he called for the end of ‘systemic racism against the black community’.

Looking for the right response to the alleged murder of George by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Prince turned to dad Michael to provide the words that were required.

He included “‘Beat me…Hate me…You can never break me.’ — Michael Jackson,” in the tribute to the 46-year-old father-of-one.

The lyric quote comes from Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ which hit out at racism and police brutality in the 1995 hit.

Speaking to his 677,000 followers, Prince wrote after the MJ quote: “I’m going to speak from the heart, because that’s all I know how to do.

“We wouldn’t be here without black culture. Black culture is about strength. Black culture is about perseverance.

“Black culture is about resilience. Black culture is about a call for change. No more politicians’ promises. No more conversations.

“No more cycles of racism, abuse, and pain.”

Prince continued, “The system needs to listen to the community’s cries – now. The system needs to change forever – now.

“There’s a lot the system can do to you, but when you give up, they win. Don’t let the system hold you down.”

Prince went on to quote lauded Welsh poet Dylan Thomas writing: “Do not go gentle into that good night.”

He continued to urge his followers: “No matter what they throw at us, let’s support each other and not let it break us.

“At the moment, the best way to heal and move forward is to help one another. We will always be stronger together.”

Alongside a painting of George Floyd, Prince continued: “Black culture is American culture. Black community is American community. Black heritage is American heritage.

“Let’s stand behind that together. Do not destroy one another. Do not harm or hurt one another. Stand up for one another. Look out for one another. Love one another.”