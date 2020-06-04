Meghan Markle Reacts to the Murder of George Floyd and other Black victims of Police Brutality – VIDEO

Meghan Markle reacted to the death of George Floyd as she gave a speech to the graduating students from her former high school.

The Duchess began the conversation by addressing the class of 2020 from Immaculate Heart as they graduate. She then proceeded to condemn the brutal murder of George Floyd and the murder of other Black people by the police.



?

“What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles. I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing. I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered – and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”?



?

She remembered her time at Immaculate Heart saying: “One of my teachers, Ms. Pollia, said to me, ‘always remember to put other’s needs above your own fears.’ That has stuck with me throughout my entire life and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before. ?



?

“I was 11 or 12 years old and it was the LA Riots, which was also triggered by senseless act of racism,” she said. “I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and on that drive home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of building. I remember seeing men in the back of a van just holding guns and rifles. I remember pulling up the house and seeing the tree, that had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don’t go away.”?



?

“We’re seeing that right now, from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia. We’re seeing people stand in solidarity, we are seeing communities come together and to uplift. You are going to be part of this movement. With as diverse, vibrant and opened minded as I know the teachings are at Immaculate Heart, I know you know that Black lives matters. You’re going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to because most of you are 18 – or you’re turning 18 — so you’re going to vote. You’re going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do. You’re ready. We need you and you’re prepared.”?

Watch the video below.