Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping daughter North to make her look thinner – Photo

Kim Kardashian fans are fuming at the star after a 2018 holiday snap of her and kids North and Saint reemerged.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality personality, 39, has once again been hit with photoshopping accusations but this time for tweaking an image of her six-year-old daughter North.

Instagram account CelebFace has blasted Kim by appearing to share a snap – that first emerged in 2018 after a Kardashian-West family holiday to Bali – which shows North, four at the time, looking trimmed down.

Followers of the page – that is dedicated to unveiling when famous faces alter their offerings – found the thought of the mother-of-four changing her daughter’s shape in the offering “insane” and blasted her in the comments.

One infuriated fan typed: “what a sick obsession wow. photoshop your face, your body or whatever you want, but please leave your children alone. that’s sad.”

A second added: “Why did she photoshop her children to make them look skinnier? Wtf?”

Other angered social media users added: “This is insane” and “Wtf don’t post your kids if you’re gonna change how they look.”