Heavily pregnant Katy Perry displays bump in vintage swimsuit – Photo

Pregnant Katy Perry is positively glowing, and she’s never looked better.The Teenage dream hit-maker,35, is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, this summer.



While she has never officially confirmed her due date, it appears that it won’t be long until Katy welcomes her baby girl into the world.



Judging by the latest snapshots of Katy enjoying a beach day with her Lord Of The Rings love, it seems likely that she will be ready to give birth any day over the next couple of weeks.



The much-loved songstress was spotted sporting her ever-growing baby bump while enjoying some quality time with Orlando and her family over Memorial Weekend in her hometown of Santa Barbara.





Glowing Katy stunned in a halterneck vintage inspired swimsuit with a bright green and pink floral themed pattern.



The singer did her best to disguise herself on the busy beach by donning an oversized floppy sun hat and a pair of vintage oversized sunglasses.



Bubbly Katy finished off the sun soaked look with a pair of equally as colourful flip flops which featured neon green and yellow accents.