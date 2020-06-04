A private memorial service is being held in Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground and pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The memorial service is taking place at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University, located about 3 miles north of the intersection where George was arrested on Memorial Day.

George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis begins with T.I, Ludacris Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and others in attendance (Photos)

In attendance are Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minneapolis, civil rights leaders Martin Luther King III, and Rev. Jesse Jackson among many others. T.I. and his wife Tiny alongside Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Will Packer, Master P, and Marsai Martin are among the stars at the memorial service.

Another memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in Raeford, N.C., where Floyd was born, while on Tuesday, a funeral will be held in Houston, where he lived much of his life until he moved to Minneapolis.

The four Minneapolis officers (Derek Chauvin Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao) involved in George Floyd’s death have all been charged.

See more photos below.