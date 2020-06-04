Donald Trump Speaks: Why I Was Taken To White House Underground Bunker – Foreign Affairs – 

United States President, Donald Trump, has spoken on his brief stay at the underground White House bunker.

The facility is called Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC).

It serves as a shelter and communications center for U.S. Presidents and others in case of an emergency.

Trump was taken there by the Secret Service Friday night as protesters of George Floyd’s death gathered outside the White House.

The American leader, wife and son were reportedly in the bunker for a little under an hour.

But Trump has explained that he went there for an “inspection”.

He dismissed reports that the reason was for protection from protesters.

“It was much more for the inspection. I was there for a tiny, little period of time. They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look because maybe sometime you’re going to need it”, he told Fox News Radio.

Trump reiterated his threat of military action in New York if the protests persist.

“If they don’t get their act straightened out I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he said.