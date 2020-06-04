Cristiano Ronaldo Steals the Show as he Poses for Underwear Ad

He has a range of boxer shorts known as CR7, with Italian fashion firm Yamamay.

And Cristiano Ronaldo stripped off for his latest ad campaign for the brand, as she showcased his rippling muscles in a pair of the skintight underpants.

The footballer, 35, was modelling the white boxers with a grey waistband, while flashing a cheeky smile and giving his clone a touch up.

Cristiano’s gym-honed six pack was on full display in the clever imagery, as one version of Cristiano looked serious and stood with his hands on his hips.

The other clone appeared to have taken on the roll of a make-up artist, as he touched up his foundation with a make-up brush.