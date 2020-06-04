Angelina Jolie celebrates 45th birthday as a single woman

Angelina Jolie is celebrating her 45th birthday as a single woman after her painful split from Brad Pitt in 2016

The pair were seemingly finally getting their friendship back on track before Brad sparked fresh romance rumours with his ex-wife Jennifer Anison – who he denied cheating on when he first got together with Ange on the set of Mr And Mrs Smith.

The exes set the rumour mill alight earlier this year when they were pictured hugging and laughing backstage at the SAG Awards in January, with Brad congratulating Jennifer on her Best Actress gong.

But, nearly six months later, there doesn’t seem to be much hope of that fated romantic reunion.

Angelina and Brad reportedly came face-to-face last month to celebrate their daughter Shiloh’s 14th birthday at his Los Angeles mansion, where he also met up with estranged son Maddox.