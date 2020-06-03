Reps ask DSTV Multi-Choice to suspend recent 15% increment in all their Packages

The House of Representatives has directed operatives of multi-choice to suspend the recent 15 percent increment in all their cable packages with effect from Monday this week.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Mr Chinedu Ogah at the plenary presided by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

In effect, the House mandated its Committee on implementation of pay as you go tariff (PAYG) plan by broadcast service providers to probe into the issue and report back for further legislative action.

Ogah while moving the motion expressed concern over the sudden increment of subscriptions knowing the challenges faced by Nigerians as a result of the coronavirua pandemic in the country.

The lawmaker accused multi-choice of multi-choice of chargjng exorbitant rates despite not rendering a “per as you go” services in line with global best practices.

Claiming that since the beginning of the pandemic multichoice has not render any form of humanitarian assistance to the country, the lawmaker argued that the increase in tariff will subject people to more hardship.

Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP: Anambra) made a fruitless effort to stall the motion arguing that Multi-Choice must not be compelled to reduce charges since it is a privately organisation operating under a free market economy.

The Speaker however said it behoves the House to intervene on behalf of Nigerians who have little or no choice but to patronise multi-choice services for now.