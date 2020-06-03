Pamela Anderson admits she still rocks iconic red bikini she wore on set of Baywatch 23 years ago

Pamela Anderson might be most memorable for her iconic slow motion run down the beach in Baywatch.

And the blonde bombshell still has what it takes to patrol Malibu Beach as lifeguard CJ Parker.

She recently admitted that she still likes to rock her character’s famous red one-piece swimsuit ‘just around the living room’ 23 years later.

The 52-year-old told Fox News: ‘Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits. I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends.’

She starred in her breakout role alongside David Hasselhoff on the hit NBC television show from 1992 to 1997.

Anderson proved she’s still just as much of a s.e.x symbol, posting a sexy black-and-white photo of her n.u.d.e back to her Instagram story.

She previously put on a sizzling display in a white one-piece for the February cover of Maxim Magazine.

The former Playboy Playmate’s son Dylan recently told Us Weekly of his mom’s claim to fame on Baywatch: ‘Oh, my God, I’ve never seen it. It’s pretty classic.’

She shares sons Brandon Thomas, 23, and Dylan Jagger, 22, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 57, to whom she was married from 1995 to 1998.

Anderson recently ended her fifth marriage to producer and former flame Jon Peters, 74, after 12 days.

She recently told The New York Times they weren’t actually married: ‘I wasn’t married. I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear.’

Anderson added that she still wants to get married again: ‘Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!’