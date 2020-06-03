Kim Kardashian offers to pay Medical Bills of Protester hit in face with Rubber Bullet

Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to express her horror after seeing ‘heartbreaking’ pictures of a young protester said to have been hit at point blank range with a rubber bullet. After being moved by the story, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star offered to provide the injured protester with medical care if she needs it.

Kim re-shared an image of Shannyn Sharyse Nara, 23, with a gaping hole in her forehead where a rubber bullet is believed to have hit her.

Shannyn has bIood rolling down her face in the image and appears to be dressed in a hospital gown.

She later alleged that the rubber bullet had been fired by a police officer.

Reaching out to her 65.3 million Twitter followers to try and get in contact with the protester, Kim said the images were ‘heartbreaking’.

“This is heartbreaking and so disturbing,” Kim began.

“Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.”

The millionaire reality star has been applauded by some of her fans for her ‘kind’ gesture amid the ongoing national unrest.