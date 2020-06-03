Jennifer Aniston n.a.k.e.d Photo goes up for Auction for Coronavirus Charity

Jennifer Aniston has thrown her support behind photographer Mark Seliger after it was revealed he would be auctioning a s.e.x.y n.u..d.e photo of the actress. The popular Friends star, 51, is said to be excited to have the stunning black and white n.a.k.e.d portrait auctioned for a good cause.

In the iconic snap, taken in 1995, Jennifer gazed longingly at the camera completely in the buff.

Photographer Mark Seliger ensured that all her intimate regions are cleverly hidden for the steamy snap.

She also donned her signature cropped 90s hair style for the youthful image.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Jen posted a clip of Mark at work in the studio as well as a second image of the famous picture.

“My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits – including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief… ” she wrote.

“100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved.

Jennifer added: “Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this #radart4aid.”